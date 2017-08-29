Lee HS Name Up for Debate Again

By Don Morgan

Should a San Antonio High School get a new name? That’s what the Board of Trustees with the Northeast ISD will take up during a meeting Tuesday evening.

The Board voted to keep the name of the Robert E Lee High School two years ago. But the political climate has changed…considerably since then and the topic is being brought up once again.

The District’s Aubrey Chancellor says public comments will not be allowed during the meeting because the Board feels they have a good idea of how people feel about the school’s name.

“They really want to make the best decision for Northeast ISD and the community itself.”

We talked to Oliver Hill at the NAACP. He says the school should have never been named after the Confederate Army General in the first place.

He considers the move a slap in the face to all minorities and a way for those in charge to show dominance over non-whites.

The meeting to discuss the name change is at 5:30 at the District’s Central Office on Tesoro.