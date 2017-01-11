Legal Aid Tech Conference Opens in S.A.

A conference focused on legal aid technology opens in San Antonio Wednesday.

It’s the 17th annual Technology Initiative Grants Conference, put on by the Legal Services Corporation.

“We get an appropriation from Congress each year to give to the legal aid programs to help them provide low income people with free legal services,” but Glenn Rawdon said they don’t get enough money to help everyone, so “we look for technology to allow us to become more efficient in how we deliver the services to the people and also to provide information those people that we can’t help so they can help themselves.”

He said there’s a disparity when it comes to legal assistance.

“The number of private attorneys that serve the general public versus the number of legal aid attorneys that serve the poor, there’s a big discrepancy in that availability,” he said.

The conference runs though Friday at the Wyndham San Antonio Riverwalk.