Legionnaire’s Cases Reported at BAMC

By Don Morgan

A couple of staff members at Brooks Army Medical Center are being treated after coming in contact with Legionella Bacteria.

Both staffers work in a building separate from the hospital and are now getting treatment and further tests for the bacteria.

BAMC is taking every precaution possible and they’re still trying to determine if the two cases were associated with the facility or if they came from some other location the pair may have in common.

One of the steps BAMC is taking is to temporarily locate other staff members who work in that building to another area so they can keep working.

The bacteria can’t be spread from one person to another. It comes from breathing in a mist or vapor containing the bacteria. Symptoms can range from a mild case of the flu to the type of pneumonia known as Legionnaire’s Disease.

According to the CDC website Legionella was discovered after an outbreak in 1976 among people who went to a Philadelphia convention of the American Legion. Those who were affected suffered from a type of pneumonia that eventually became known as Legionnaires’ disease.

About 6,000 cases of Legionnaires’ disease were reported in the United States in 2015. However, because Legionnaires’ disease is likely under-diagnosed, this number may be a little low. More illness is usually found in the summer and early fall, but it can happen any time of year.