Leonard, Green Named to NBA All-Defensive Teams

By Bill O’Neil

Something very familiar for Kawhi Leonard–and something new for Danny Green.

Leonard has been named to the NBA’s All-Defensive First Team for the third consecutive season. The League’s Defensive Player of the Year for the last two seasons, Leonard becomes the first Spur to pull an All-Defensive First Team three-peat since Bruce Bowen earned five straight selections from 2003 through 2008.

Meanwhile, Green has been named the the All-Defensive Second Team for the first time.

He becomes the second Guard and eighth Spur to be named to an All-Defensive Team, joining George Johnson, Alvin Robertson, David Robinson, Dennis Rodman, Tim Duncan, Bowen and Leonard.