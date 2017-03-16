Let the March Madness Begin

FILE - In this April 4, 2016 file photo, Villanova's Kris Jenkins makes the game-winning three-point shot during the second half of the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball championship game against North Carolina, in Houston. Jenkins and Villanova officials said Tuesday, May 3, 2016, that Jenkins has withdrawn his name from NBA draft consideration. Jenkins says in a tweet that it was a good experience to go through the process but he's looking forward to graduating next year "and becoming a great leader." (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

Get your bracket filled out yet? March Madness gets underway today.

We talked to Jason Minnix at ESPN San Antonio about what we can expect with the NCAA Tournament.

Minnix says you always get the upset team which will keep this years tournament interesting. Other than that, he expects the usual schools like Duke, North Carolina, Gonzaga to be a part of the Final 4.

As far as Texas teams..Minnix says it’s a bad year for the Lone Star State. He says of the 3 teams in the tournament only SMU has an outside chance.

For the record, Minnix is picking Arizona to win it all.