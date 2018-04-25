Lethal injection for convicted murderer planned for Wednesday
By Don Morgan
|
Apr 25, 2018 @ 5:35 AM

Attorneys for a condemned Texas prisoner are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to halt his scheduled execution for killing a young girl and her grandmother in a gang-related shooting a decade ago at a child’s birthday party in Fort Worth.

Erick Davila faces lethal injection this evening for using a laser-sighted semi-automatic rifle to spray bullets at the gathering of about 20 people – more than a dozen of them children – outside an apartment. The 2008 attack was apparently retaliation for a previous run-in with one of the adults attending the party for a 9-year-old girl.

Davila would be the fifth Texas inmate executed this year.

RELATED CONTENT

Bush responding to treatment 2 Dallas police officers wounded in shooting outside store Emergency special election will replace Texas’ Farenthold Spokesman: George HW Bush “responding and recovering” Texas judge arrested on charges that he forged document Supreme Court seems divided over Texas redistricting
Comments