Lethal injection for convicted murderer planned for Wednesday

Attorneys for a condemned Texas prisoner are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to halt his scheduled execution for killing a young girl and her grandmother in a gang-related shooting a decade ago at a child’s birthday party in Fort Worth.

Erick Davila faces lethal injection this evening for using a laser-sighted semi-automatic rifle to spray bullets at the gathering of about 20 people – more than a dozen of them children – outside an apartment. The 2008 attack was apparently retaliation for a previous run-in with one of the adults attending the party for a 9-year-old girl.

Davila would be the fifth Texas inmate executed this year.