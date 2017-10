Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Multiple victims were being transported to hospitals after a shooting late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Las Vegas officials are saying that Stephen Paddock committed to the mass shooting on his own. But there is still the question as to why ISIS tried to claim him and his attack as their own? KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi asks Lisa Daftari about the possibility that ISIS has info about Paddock that American authorities don’t know, and will spring on the public to undermine U.S. law enforcement.

CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW