LISA DAFTARI says that the end of the Iran Deal is no surprise (Audio) By Kareem Dahab | May 8, 2018 @ 5:17 PM KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi speaks with Lisa Daftari about Trump's recent decision to pull the U.S. out of the international deal with Iran that was set in motion under Obama. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW