Local Band Playing at an Inaugural Ball

A local band plays for President Trump Friday night at the Vetty’s Presidential Inaugural Ball.

“It’s been awesome,” Three Beards singer Hank Barbe told KTSA News. “It’s been one of the most amazing experiences that I think any of us have had.”

Three Beards will play for the President Friday.

“It’s funny, we’re wearing suits, and I think we’re more nervous about walking on the red carpet right now,” he said.

He said, once they start playing, they’ll be just fine, but they’ve never played an event like this.

“This is miles the biggest thing we’ve ever done,” Barbe told us. “There’s a lot of nervous excitement.”