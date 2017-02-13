Local Teacher Receives Prestigious Honor

Are you thinking about a career change? Maybe you are thinking of making a move to the classroom?

A Somerset Independent School District teacher has some advice–after becoming the only Texan this season to receive a prestigious Milken Educator Award.

“I don’t do it for the rewards, I don’t do it for the praise… I do it for the students” Amber Simpson told KTSA News, adding “But to be recognized is a huge honor.”

Simpson was presented the honor at a ceremony last week–which included a visit from Governor Greg Abbott.

“It is the most rewarding profession that you can go in to in my opinion” Simpson said.

And if you are thinking of making that career change, Simpson said it’s pretty simple.

“It needs to be a calling. It needs to be a passion. Do it for the kids, do it because you want to make the world a better place” Simpson said.