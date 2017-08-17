Local Terror Expert On Barcelona Attack

Injured people are treated in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 after a white van jumped the sidewalk in the historic Las Ramblas district, crashing into a summer crowd of residents and tourists and injuring several people, police said. (AP Photo/Oriol Duran)

By Don Morgan

Thursday’s terrorist attack in Barcelona has shifted attention to a large, worldwide problem.

A white van drove into a crowd of people in one of the city’s most popular areas for tourists, killing many and injuring dozens of others.

Terrorism Expert Jeffrey Addicott at St. Mary’s School of Law tells us the latest incident proves that terrorists will strike anywhere at any time.

“Many countries have radical Islamic extremists that are embedded in their society. The vast majority of Muslims of course have nothing to do with these murderers.”

Addicott says the only way to stop them is for Muslims to rise up against these terrorists and help bring down ISIS.

“I’m hoping we will see a greater outcry from the Muslim community that basically want to take back the street and says this is not what we want and this is not who we are. I think that’s where the solution lies.”