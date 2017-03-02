Long Time S.A. Rodeo Voice Passes

His friendly voice welcomed generations of families to the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo and just days after the conclusion of the 2017 edition, Hadley Barrett has passed away.

Barrett was a former rodeo competitor who decided to take on the role of announcer, a post he held for nearly 30 years.

A statement from the Rodeo reads that Barrett died today but the cause of his death hasn’t been released.

His accomplishments include being named PRCA Announcer of the Year on four occasions and he was inducted into the Rodeo Hall of Fame in 1999.

His passing creates a huge void not only for the San Antonio Rodeo but also Rodeo Austin, where he was scheduled to announce next week.

Hadley Barrett was 87 years old.