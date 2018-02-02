Longhorn Cattle Drive will MOOOOVE Down Houston Street

by Elizabeth Ruiz

Downtown San Antonio will look like a scene from an old western movie Saturday when longhorn cattle mooooooove down Houston Street.

It’s part of the Western Heritage Parade, which promotes the kickoff of the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo February 8.

Saturday’s festivities begin at 9 a.m. with the Stock Show Stampede 5K Run/Walk at La Villita. The Rodeo Wrangler Breakfast is scheduled from 9 to noon at La Villita, featuring chuck wagon biscuits and gravy, games for the kids and family activities.

The Western Heritage Parade and Longhorn Cattle drive will step off at 11 a.m. on West Houston Street under IH 35. Participants will head east on Houston Street and south on Alamo Street, stopping at La Villita.

Look for the Fort Hood 1st Cavalry Division, the Fort Sam Houston Caisson, the Jefferson High School Lassos and of course, a herd of longhorn cattle.