Looks Like Flake’s Flaking and Corker’s Uncorked

BY JACK RICCARDI

These days, when a United States Senator leaves the upper chamber, it’s usually not…voluntarily.

They don’t call ’em “Beltway Barnacles” for nothing.

Miraculously, two of them, Tennessee’s Bob Corker and Arizonan Jeff Flake, called it quits in recent days.

Both of them said it was about Trump—see, he’s already getting things done!

But seriously, they both cried us a river about how coarse, reckless and dangerous he’s made things in our country.

Neither of them are favorites of mine, to be honest.

I’m wondering: if your go-to move, when you believe democracy is under attack by Trumpila the Hun, is to quit…is it such a loss?

“I will not be complicit or silent”, said Senator Flake, like he’s Bonhoeffer in the ’30s.

No, you’ll just be, um, absent.

Why not fight for the Republican party you say has “given up or given in on its core principles”? Or for the Republic itself? I mean, you don’t have to be in the Senate to do that, but it’s a pretty good platform.

Taking your ball and going home—that’ll show him!

As far as I can tell, Trump’s “sins” against these two are his nicknames for them.

How is his political style or manner any more of a threat to our Constitution than any other recent president? You know, the ones who waged undeclared wars, flouted duly passed laws, sought to intimidate federal courts, made ruinous trade deals, failed to secure all of our borders, crashed though every “debt ceiling”, bailed out banks and corporate cronies, sold weapons to countries who hate us, over-deployed an under-manned military, and…well, you get the idea.

I could see if Trump was the straw that broke the Corker’s back, but you were fine until the Donald came along. It seems like Beltway Barnacles all the way down.