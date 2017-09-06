Looks Like No Statues for General Kelly Anytime Soon

By the time you’re reading this, Cong. Luis Gutierrez (D-IL) probably will have apologized.

Like most politician apologies, it wouldn’t be worth wiping your butt with it. Anyway, that’s not why I’m writing.

In case you missed it, the gentleman from Illinois is calling Gen. John Kelly, presidential chief-of-staff, a“hypocrite…a disgrace to the uniform he used to wear.

“He should be drummed out of the White House with the white supremacists and those enabling the President’s actions by ‘just following orders’.

“He has no honor.”

It’s like a tree falling in the forest—when a congressman calls you a hypocrite, it means just the opposite. It’s when they’re praising you that your soul is in danger.

I won’t digress here to talk about the merits of ending, extending or codifying DACA, which is what aroused the Democratic congressman. Good people can disagree about policy.

And no doubt, we will get one of those “If I offended anyone…” pieces of boilerplate crap sooner or later.

But, he said it. He’s an articulate man who chose the words and spoke them, and they deserve to be parsed.

Does Gutierrez equate the general’s service to the President with “disgrace”? Would that extend to the Joint Chiefs? Or Secretary of Defense Mattis? Is serving this chief executive incompatible with honorable military service?

Also, note the language about those “white supremacists” who are “just following orders”, because that right there is a dog whistle comparison to Nazi Germany and the idea that those under Hitler were just “following orders”—a lame and unacceptable excuse from Nuremberg.

Yeah, I went there. Because the congressman did. The language is not coincidental.

As for “drumming” people out of the White House, who will be doing that, exactly?

So, let me get this straight:

A member of congress is calling out a battlefield commander and scholar who has served his country for 45 years.

And a man who lost his son in the fighting in Afghanistan in 2010.

Mr. Gutierrez, sir, the things you claim to find lacking in John Kelly are simply things you know nothing about.