Should the Lord’s Prayer be re-worded? (Audio)

KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi speaks with ANTHONY ESOLEN about the call from Pope Francis to re-word the Lord’s Prayer.

CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW

Related Content

No, John McCain, Criticism Of Press is Not ‘...
After The Last Debate, I Have To Vent A Little
The Gang of Four — (Dec. 8, 2017)
The Whole Megillah About the Gorilla Harambe
No, Hillary Should Not “Walk Away”
How Old Were You When You Were an “AdultR...
Comments