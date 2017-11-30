Could you lose your job to a robot? KTSA radio host Trey Ware discusses the future of the workplace and how robots may not only take your job, but may be your driver. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW Artificial Intelligencetrey ware Related Content TREY’s TAKE: Rigged From The Git-GO TREY’s TAKE: A Grass-Eating Sign Thief The Already Staggering Salaries Of Utility Leaders... Rudy Giuliani blames Barack and Hillary for 9/11 &... TREY’s TAKE: SAPD Trump Hat Troubles TREY’s TAKE: By Delaying Trump’s Trave...