An Alamodome parking attendant is under arrest after the San Antonio police reportedly caught her in the act of taking a bribe.

Police had received complaints last month about parking lot attendants pocketing cash to allow people to park their cars in a permit-only area.

Undercover officers drove to the lot off South Cherry Street and soon arrested 54-year Rosemary Rodriguez.

Proceeds from the area’s prepaid passes benefit the University of Texas at San Antonio.