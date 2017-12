A San Antonio love triangle leaves a woman stabbed — and arrested.

KENS 5 reports a man’s girlfriend followed him to his second girlfriend’s home just south of downtown early Tuesday morning.

Police say the first girlfriend broke into the second’s home through a window.

The first woman tried to grab a knife, but the second was able to get it away from her. They then got into a fight.

The first girlfriend ended up getting cuts on her head and was arrested.