Low Ranking for S.A. in “Smart Cities” Study

By Don Morgan

Where are the most educated Americans living? Well according to a new Wallethub study the most educated city in the nation is Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Now, if you’re wondering where San Antonio rated in the ranking of the 150 most educated cities, prepare to be disappointed.

Jill Gonzalez at Wallethub tells us the Alamo City came in at #109.

So why the low ranking? It’s pretty simple really. Gonzalez says San Antonio has a lower number of residents with a college degree.

The Texas town with the highest ranking is Austin at #9 while the lowest is McAllen, which came in dead last at #150.

You can see the entire ranking and the metrics involved here.