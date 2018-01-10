Lt. Gov. Patrick wants A.G. review in San Antonio smuggling case

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is requesting the Texas Attorney General’s office to review the December 23rd human smuggling incident that occurred on San Antonio’s East Side.

In a letter sent to Attorney General Ken Paxton Wednesday night, Patrick wrote that he was “very trouble by the recent news reports of the San Antonio police chief releasing suspected illegal immigrants in a case of human trafficking or human smuggling without proper investigation, identification of witnesses, or cooperation with federal authorities.”

The letter continued, “Such action could be in direct violation of the recently passed Senate Bill 4 and threatens the safety of citizens and law enforcement.”

Patrick is requesting that Paxton ensure the San Antonio Police Department is in compliance with the law, should it get a citizen complaint as required by the law.

Local conservative blogger George Rodriguez told KTSA Tuesday that he filed such a complaint earlier this week, saying Police Chief William McManus’ actions threatened his safety.