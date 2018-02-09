Lubbock boy, 12, fatally shot in family car at drive-thru

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Investigators say a 12-year-old West Texas boy has died after being accidentally shot while in his family’s car in the drive-thru lane of a restaurant.

Lubbock police spokeswoman Tiffany Pelt said Friday that authorities are trying to determine who fired the shot that killed Damion Cortez. A police statement says the Lubbock boy was dead at the scene Thursday night outside a McDonald’s restaurant.

Police received a 911 call about a shooting inside a vehicle carrying a couple and their four children. Officers were advised that a teenage brother of the victim had a gun and at some point the weapon was pulled out and fired.

Investigators are trying to determine where the teen, whose age wasn’t immediately released, got the gun and who pulled the trigger.