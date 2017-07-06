LULAC Convention Continues in S.A.

By Pilar Arias

One of the biggest events of the 88th League of United Latin American Citizens’ Convention is taking place through Friday.

The exposition happening in Hall 1 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center is free and open to the public. The hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday.

Past LULAC National President Rosa Rosales is excited that the event that includes college, career and health fairs is going on in her home town.

“It means the world. You know, I love San Antonio and I love to show off San Antonio,” Rosales said.

Rosales recommends people who attend the career fair go prepared.

“If you’re looking for a job, this is the place to come. Put your resume in and maybe walk out of here with a job,” Rosales said.

Over 300 booths at the expo feature products, services, programs, giveaways and drawings. There’s also musical performances and a baseball clinic conducted by Luis Clemente, the son of hall of famer Roberto Clemente.