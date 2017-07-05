LULAC Convention Underway in S.A.

By Pilar Arias

The League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC for short, kicked of its 88th national convention in San Antonio Tuesday.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg was at the “Investing in Tomorrow’s Leaders” press conference and mentioned some of the organization’s accomplishments.

“It was LULAC who paved the way for desegregation of schools. It was LULAC who paved the way for benefits for veterans, no matter what the color of their skin. It was LULAC who provided educational pathways for all Americans and so I thank you very much for the generations of hard work that you’ve done,” Nirenberg said.

Civil rights activist Dolores Huerta is also attending the convention where a documentary named after her will be screened. She called for Texans to call for change regarding voter registration laws.

“The voter registration laws in Texas are the ones that we had in California back in 1950,” Huerta said.

LULAC, the nation’s largest and oldest civil rights volunteer-based organization, expects close to 20,000 attendees at this year’s convention. It wraps up Saturday with a Concierto Voces Unidas.

