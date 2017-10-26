LYLE LARSON says he’d like Speaker Joe Strauss to stay in the House KTSA radio host Trey Ware speaks with Rep. Lyle Larson (R-TX) about the sudden departure of Speaker Joe Strauss. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW Joe StraussLyle Larsontrey ware Related Content TREY WARE: Pop, Trump, Kawhi, Obama, Hillary All I... Would You Know What to Do? TREY’S BIG BLOG: Cut It Off…Now Council Members Want Confederate Monument Removed TREY’s TAKE: Lady Justice is Peeking TREY’s TAKE: Is This A Justified DOJ Suit?