MADD Wants Parents to Use Their Power

It is prime party season in San Antonio. Along with Fiesta there are proms and graduations pretty much every weekend.

So the folks at Mothers Against Drunk Driving are using this time to kick off a new campaign called The Power of Parents.

MADD’s Jason Derscheid says the campaign is focused on April 21st as the day for parents to have a conversation with their children about the dangers of underage drinking.

Dersheid says for some parents, starting a conversation about something so serious may not be easy so they have some help.

If you go to their website MADD.org you will find a free handbook that you can download for tips on the best approach to take when discussing underage drinking with your kids.