Maine Senator Calls Farenthold “Unattractive”

Maine Republican Susan Collins has been captured on a live microphone making fun of GOP Rep. Blake Farenthold.

The Corpus Christi congressman blamed “some female senators from the Northeast” for blocking health care legislation and said he wished he could challenge them to a duel “Aaron Burr-style.”

Making small talk at a hearing on Tuesday, Collins was overheard talking to a colleague about Farenthold, saying he’s “So unattractive it’s unbelievable.”

Collins also mentioned to Rhode Island Democrat Jack Reed a widely circulated picture of Farenthold wearing pajamas posing next to a scantily clad woman.

Collins says she has since apologized to Farenthold for her comments.