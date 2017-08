By KTSA News Staff

A major accident is snarling traffic on the far Southeast side.

At least one vehicle can be seen rolled over in the area of I 37 South and Mathis.

We’re told there are a number of injuries, and possibly several deaths as a result of the crash. Drivers are being forced off at exit 122–then allowed to get back on past the accident.

Stay with 550 KTSA and FM 107.1 for the latest on this developing story.