Major Comal Meth Operation Broken

By Don Morgan and Bill O’Neil

We’re learning more about the break up of a big meth ring in Comal County.

“This operation is the culmination of a five-month long investigation targeting known methamphetamine traffickers operating in the New Braunfels-Canyon Lake-Comal County area” said Comal County District Attorney Jennifer Tharp.

The results: dozens of arrests.

“In total, 38 defendants have been served with arrest warrants and have been taken in to custody facing a total of 44 felony drug and weapons charges” Tharp said.

The operation also took drugs, guns and money off the streets.

“11 and a half pounds of methamphetamine, approximately one pound of cocaine, over 40 grams of heroin, eight firearms, two of which were stolen” Tharp said, also pointing out thousands of dollars in drug money has been recovered.

The District Attorney said a number of agencies were involved int he operation–including the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, the New Braunfels Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency. She’s convinced the communities around New Braunfels and Canyon Lake are now safer as a result.

“We remain committed to ridding this community of dangerous drugs and the people that distribute them” Tharpe said, sentiments echoed by others.

“We haven’t stopped drug trafficking in the area, but we’ve put a dent in it and will continue to so. This is just the beginning” said Dante Sorianello with the DEA.

“We said that we’re going to make some noise, we’ve shown that we are… we will not stop. We will be relentless in our pursuit… we will get you” said Comal County Sheriff Mark Reynolds.