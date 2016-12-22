Are You Making “Financial Resolutions?”

As the new year approaches, many of us are making resolutions to become healthier and wealthier.

Jill Gonzalez at Wallet Hub tells us we should all set healthy financial goals for 2017.

She recommends planning to pay off 20 percent of your credit card debt and adding a months pay to your emergency fund.

Gonzalez tells us Wallet Hub asked many Americans what their financial resolutions are for 2017. Among the most popular, making a realistic budget, improving credit scores and even looking for a better paying job.

More info: https://wallethub.com/blog/financial-new-years-resolutions/9202/