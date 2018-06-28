Man accused of hiring hitman to have Houston officer killed

HOUSTON (AP) — A $1 million bond has been set for a 47-year-old Houston shipping and logistics business owner charged with hiring a hitman to kill a police officer who gave him repeated citations.

Prosecutors say Mohammed Mohamed was upset because of the costs incurred as the officer, part of a police team enforcing ordinances governing quality-of-life issues like unkempt lots, kept ticketing him for keeping too many vehicles at his company.

Prosecutors told a Harris County judge Wednesday after a tipster alerted police of Mohamed’s intentions, an undercover officer posing as a hired killer received $500 from Mohamed to do the job. Police staged a murder scene, Mohamed met the undercover officer to deliver a remaining $1,500 payment and was arrested.

A public defender representing Mohamed had asked for $50,000 bond.