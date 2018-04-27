Man arrested in Millers Pond Park gang shooting
By Associated Press
Apr 27, 2018 @ 2:56 PM
John Escobedo / PHOTO: San Antonio Police Department

A man accused of shooting three people at Millers Pond Park earlier this month was arrested Friday.

San Antonio police say officers were called to a report of a shooting at the park the afternoon of April 10th.

They found victims at a fire station on Ray Ellison and at a Whataburger on Marbach.

Police say there was a large gang fight at the park that ended up leading to the shooting.  Three people had been struck by bullets.

The Lonestar Fugitive Task Force arrested 25-year-old John Escobedo Friday without incident.  He had been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

