Man arrested in Millers Pond Park gang shooting

A man accused of shooting three people at Millers Pond Park earlier this month was arrested Friday.

San Antonio police say officers were called to a report of a shooting at the park the afternoon of April 10th.

They found victims at a fire station on Ray Ellison and at a Whataburger on Marbach.

Police say there was a large gang fight at the park that ended up leading to the shooting. Three people had been struck by bullets.

The Lonestar Fugitive Task Force arrested 25-year-old John Escobedo Friday without incident. He had been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.