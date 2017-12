by Elizabeth Ruiz

A man accused of killing a 15-year-old boy outside a Northeast Side Whataburger is behind bars at the Bexar County Jail.

Investigators say 25-year-old Robert Leon Allen and the teen were arguing at a friend’s funeral November 20.

The dispute continued behind the restaurant on FM 78 at Walzem Road where 15-year-old Noel Reyna was shot and killed.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Allen Monday at an apartment complex on Oaklawn Drive in the city’s North Side.