Man arrested in theft of Texas collector’s Kiss memorabilia

SAN ANGELO, Texas (AP) — Police in West Texas have arrested a man suspected of stealing a devoted fan’s collection of Kiss rock group memorabilia acquired over 40 years.

San Angelo police Officer Tracy Gonzalez says most of the Kiss shirts, records, action figures and magazines taken from a unit at a storage business have been recovered. Gonzalez had no immediate estimate on the collection’s value.

Tom Green County jail records show 50-year-old Michael Roehr of San Angelo was being held Tuesday on burglary and drug charges. Bond was $15,000.

A San Angelo police statement says the victim last month reported his Kiss collection was missing. A tip led to Roehr, who was arrested Friday. Online records don’t list a lawyer to speak for him.

Police don’t believe Roehr and the victim know each other.