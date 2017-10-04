Man Arrested for Threatening to Kill on S.A. Strip

by Elizabeth Ruiz

Just days after the Las Vegas shooting rampage, a man accused of threatening to kill people on the San Antonio “strip” is under arrest.

Someone alerted San Antonio police about a Facebook post in which a man threatened to drive on the strip on Main Avenue with guns loaded and kill people.

Thirty-nine-year-old Roderick Lamar Robinson lives in Oklahoma city, but frequently visits San Antonio.

Romana Lopez with SAPD told KTSA News they contacted the police department in OKC and Robinson was arrested Tuesday night and charged with a terrorism hoax under state law in Oklahoma. He also had an active warrant out of Bexar County for possession of a small amount of marijuana and faces a charge here of Terrorist Threats Government/Public.

The strip on Main Avenue is home to several LGBTQ businesses.