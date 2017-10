A Travis County man is behind bars on a charge of trying to arrange a murder-for-hire.

Keith Cote was arrested Monday. He reportedly offered an acquaintance ten-thousand dollars to kill his ex-girlfriend, and another 15-thousand if he could watch the murder take place.

The acquaintance and his wife alerted the sheriff’s office of Cote’s offer. Investigators later conducted surveillance of meetings with Cote in order to gather evidence.