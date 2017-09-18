Man Attacked and Shot on Southside

By Pilar Arias and Bill O’Neil

San Antonio Police are working to solve another fatal shooting–this time on the Southside.

It happened early Monday Afternoon in front of a home on West Vestal–near Pleasanton Road. That’s where a car drove up to the house.

“Two or three individuals got out of the car, asked for him by name” Chief William McManus said.

“They started beating him up… the victim pulled a gun and started shooting” the Chief added.

“The suspects ran back to the vehicle, pulled a gun and shot back. He was struck twice and transported to (San Antonio Military Medial Center)” McManus said. That’s where the man later died.

Investigators believe one of the attackers was also wounded before they made their getaway.

Police aren’t sure about what led up to the attack and gunfire–but are convinced it was not random.