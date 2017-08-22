Man Attending DWI Hearing Leaves Kids Alone in Truck

By Bill O’Neil

Already facing a drunk driving charge–a man only added to his legal troubles Monday when he showed up for a pre-trial hearing.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said 39-year old Christopher Smith managed to accomplish just that when he left a six year old boy and eight year old girl inside a Ford F-150–with the windows cracked–while he was inside of the hearing.

A woman who spotted the kids inside of the garage next to the Adult Probation Department was so concerned, she flagged down two Sheriff’s Deputies to check things out.

“When the deputies did arrive… they did observe two young children, left alone… without adult supervision” Deputy Marin Mata told KTSA News.

The children were sweating–but otherwise ok when they were removed from the vehicle.

“The deputies were able to locate Smith–and also get hold of the mother of the children. They were able to arrest Smith and take him in to custody” Mata said.

Smith faces two counts of child endangerment. Bonds total $10,000 in the case.