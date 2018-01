by Elizabeth Ruiz

A woman is dead and her husband is accused of killing her in a two-vehicle accident in east Bexar County.

Bexar County Sheriff’s investigators say Carl Lee Morrison was following his wife late last night on FM 1346 near Schuwirth Road when she tried to make a u-turn in front of his pickup. Morrison’s truck broad-sided her car and she was killed on impact.

She’s identified as 40-year-old Marlena Chan Morrison. Her husband was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter.