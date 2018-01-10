Man Charged With Mailing Hoax Bomb To SAPD

A San Antonio man is in big trouble for sending a phony bomb to the city’s Police Chief.

A suspicious package was discovered by a Sgt. working in the Chief’s office and when he peeked inside, he noticed a pair of shoes. The package felt a little heavy for just some sneakers so he called the bomb squad. They x-rayed the package and once they determined in wasn’t dangerous, they opened it up.

Inside was a pair of shoes and some batteries wrapped in aluminum foil. There was also a handwritten note to the Chief, instructing him to try on the shoes.

An investigation lead Police to 48 year old Ricardo Gil. He turned himself in and was charged with Creating A Hoax Bomb, a Class A misdemeanor.

SAPD’s Carlos Ortiz says they’re going to look into setting up new security measures in the department’s mail room.