A Tarrant County man faces life in prison for murdering a Texas Women’s University student.

A jury convicted Charles Bryant this morning after a little over two hours of deliberations.

Bryant’s attorneys never denied the man killed Jacqueline Vandagriff in 2016 but unsuccessfully argued it happened during kinky sex.

Vandagriff’s burned body was found by Lake Grapevine a day after she was seen with Bryant at a couple Denton bars.