Man dies after being struck by San Antonio police cruiser and another vehicle

A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a San Antonio police cruiser and another vehicle in the city’s North Side.

The man was crossing San Pedro Avenue near La Manda just before 10 Monday night when the accident occurred.

Police say the officer was responding to a robbery call when he struck the man who was not at a crosswalk. The pedestrian was thrown across the road where he was hit be a second vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The police officer is on administrative leave as the investigation continues.