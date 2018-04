A 28-year-old man is dead after a shooting outside a North Side nightclub.

Witnesses told police the man was talking to a group of people in the parking lot of Mango Sports Bar on General Krueger Boulevard shortly after 2 this morning when the gunman walked up and shot him several times.

Officers used SAPD’s Eagle helicopter and a K9 unit to search the area, but they failed to find the suspect.

The victim was taken to University Hospital where he died during surgery.