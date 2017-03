A day on the river in New Braunfels turns deadly for a man from Colombia.

Firefighters pulled the man’s body from the Guadalupe River late Sunday Afternoon. Witnesses said the 27-year old swam across the river–and was attempting to return to the other side when he may have suffered a cramp and slipped below the surface.

He has been identified as Maikol Castiblanco-Espinosa.