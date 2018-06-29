Man found dead in beer cooler at Atlanta Braves’ stadium
ogan Riely/Beam Imagination/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images(ATLANTA) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Tuesday.

Cobb County Police told ABC affiliate WSB-TV that a third-party contractor was found dead by another worker in a walk-in beer cooler at the stadium, home of the Atlanta Braves.

Police told WSB-TV they believed the man had arrived earlier for an overnight shift.

The man was found hours before the Braves were scheduled to host the Cincinnati Reds.

Police told WSB-TV it was too early to indicate if foul play was involved, and that they were working with the Braves in the investigation.

“There’s many avenues that it could go, but at this time, we’re just gathering information,” Sarah O’Hara of the Cobb County Police Department told WSB-TV.

The game between the Braves and the Reds was played as scheduled.

