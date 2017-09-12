Man Killed in Westside Shooting

By Bill O’Neil

A shooting at a home on the Westside leaves a man dead–and sends at least one other to jail.

We’re told it happened at about 11:15 Tuesday Morning on Rosillo–near Salinas.

“Officers arrived… they found one man down on the porch” SAPD Chief William McManus said.

That man was shot multiple times.

“Witnesses reported two men approached, one shot… they made their escape. We do have one in custody” the Chief added.

Officers are now searching for the second man involved in the shooting.

Police are looking in to what may have led up to the shooting, but McManus said drugs may be involved.

“We’ve had complaints at that house before for narcotics” the Chief said.