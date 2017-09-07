Man Jumps to Death After Running on to Loop 1604

By Don Morgan

One man is dead after jumping off an overpass and onto a busy highway.

This happened earlier Thursday afternoon when the man was first spotted while trying to run across 1604 near Blanco. Three vehicles collided while trying to avoid the man and while nobody in those cars suffered any serious injuries, the whole scene took a tragic turn when the man then ran up to the Blanco overpass and jumped onto the westbound lane of 1604.

Officer Doug Greene at the SAPD tells us the man was pronounced dead at the scene at it’s taking a long time for Police and rescue crews to clear the scene and conduct their investigation.

While that’s taking place, traffic has come to a standstill and Officer Greene says they are expecting to have traffic flowing normally before the rush hour begins.

