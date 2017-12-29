Man Killed While Entering His Home

A community is in shock after a well known neighbor is gunned down in the front door of his east side home.

47 year old Lonnie Franklin had gone outside to start his car this morning when someone opened fire, hitting him the in the chest.

Nobody saw the actual shooting take place but Franklin’s brother was sitting inside the home on Belinda Lee when he heard the gunshot.

When he got to the door he saw his brother on the ground and a car speeding away. Police arrived and canvassed the area but no leads have developed.

Franklin was a cook at Fort Sam Houston. He leaves behind two young daughters.