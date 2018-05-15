Man killed in shootout with police
By Elizabeth Ruiz
May 15, 2018 @ 10:49 AM

A man accused of pointing a gun at people has been killed in a shootout with San Antonio police.

A 30-year veteran of the force responded to a call Monday afternoon on South Pine at Iowa streets.

San Antonio Assistant Police Chief Anthony Trevino says the man started shooting at the officer and the officer fired back. A VIA Transit officer also started shooting at the gunman. The suspect collapsed ans was pronounced dead on the scene.

Both officers are on administrative leave as the investigation continues.

