Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

A man is dead after a motorcycle crash on the Southeast side early Friday Morning.

It happened on Eat Southcross, near Dollarhide. That’s where San Antonio Police said it appeared the rider lost control of his bike.

“He struck the curb, and then the driver slid a couple of feet” Officer Douglas Greene told KTSA News.

The man’s body was found next to a nearby tree.

“The detectives believe the driver may have hit his head, and that’s what caused the fatal injury” Greene said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.